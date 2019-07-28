Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80-4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8546265-2.8819435 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.Allegion also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital downgraded Lionsgate to an in-line rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.50.

ALLE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. Allegion has a twelve month low of $74.83 and a twelve month high of $111.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $649,407.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,611 shares of company stock worth $1,498,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

