Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total transaction of $46,313.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,991.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total transaction of $96,038.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553 shares of company stock worth $645,043. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.73.

GOOG stock traded up $118.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,250.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,879. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,114.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.