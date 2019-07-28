Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

GOOG has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $1,420.00 price objective (up from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.29 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,375.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,250.41 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The firm has a market cap of $868.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553 shares of company stock worth $645,043 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

