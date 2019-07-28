AltaGas Canada Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:ACI)

AltaGas Canada Inc (TSE:ACI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AltaGas Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACI. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of AltaGas Canada in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TSE ACI opened at C$26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.40. AltaGas Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.06 and a 12-month high of C$27.36. The firm has a market cap of $759.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.66.

AltaGas Canada

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

