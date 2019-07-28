Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2,300.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We support the company’s investments in faster shipping, AWS, advertising services and international, which we expect to persist over the next several quarters. We believe one-day shipping will allow Amazon to widen the convenience gap versus peers. We are increasing our FY:19 revenue forecast as we expect continued strength in Online Stores, and lowering our FY:19 operating margin forecast to reflect the company’s incremental investments in strategic areas. We remain $2,300 price target. above expectations driven by Online Stores sales growth. Amazon reported 2Q revenue growth of 21% y/y FX-adj. to $63.4B, modestly above our $63.0B estimate and near the high end of the guided range ($59.5-$63.5B).””

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,248.39.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,943.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,928.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,307.00 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market cap of $956.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

