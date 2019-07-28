AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 21,620,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,269,400. The company has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,236,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 145,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 80,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 185,718 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AMBEV S A/S by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,764,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 496,198 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

