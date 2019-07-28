America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $425.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $7.43.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 49.50% and a return on equity of 13.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATAX. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

