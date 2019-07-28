American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. American Electric Power updated its FY19 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 67.85%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $112,735.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,152 shares in the company, valued at $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,112,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 22.1% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

