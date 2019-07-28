American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.13.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.45.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.95. 2,176,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.93. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $947,250.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $112,735.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock worth $2,112,145. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

