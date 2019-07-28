American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE:AEP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,079. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.85%.

Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.45.

In related news, insider Mark C. Mccullough sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $128,972.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,145. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

