American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.21.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Equities analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from American River Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

