American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 18,765.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 18,545 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $2,061,276.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,180,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,055,102.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,556 shares of company stock worth $7,477,635 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 637,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $85.88 and a 52-week high of $119.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

