Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 80.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million.

WHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $32,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $84,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Francis Burke bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,110. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $286.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

