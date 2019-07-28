Analysts Expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. L Brands posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. L Brands had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of L Brands to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in L Brands by 1,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in L Brands by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,219. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12. L Brands has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

