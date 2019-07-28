Analysts Expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.29). Seattle Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 845,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 2.05. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $527,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $1,371,272.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,684 shares of company stock worth $5,709,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 424.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

