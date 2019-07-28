Analysts Expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.29). Seattle Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 36.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 845,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 2.05. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $527,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $1,371,272.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,684 shares of company stock worth $5,709,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 424.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.