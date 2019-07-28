Analysts Expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.45). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

In other news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $28,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,278 shares of company stock worth $1,304,637. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRCA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 26,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,643. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $280.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

