Analysts Set $6.93 Price Target for VirTra Systems Inc. (NYSE:VTSI)

VirTra Systems Inc. (NYSE:VTSI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.93 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VirTra Systems an industry rank of 99 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get VirTra Systems alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VirTra Systems in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of VTSI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. 10,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56. VirTra Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

VirTra Systems (NYSE:VTSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter.

VirTra Systems Company Profile

VirTra, Inc develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VirTra Systems (VTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.