Analysts Set Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target at $29.14

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 257,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $5,335,330.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 32,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $631,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,176,724 shares of company stock worth $25,365,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 40.5% during the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 451,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 16.4% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 198,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $2,564,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $16.69 on Thursday. Coherus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

