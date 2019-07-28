Analysts Set Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) PT at $19.00

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.41. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.62 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 418,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 647,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.