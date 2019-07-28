Analysts Set Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) Target Price at C$54.88

Shares of Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.88.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.94. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$39.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$12.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$49.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$390,908.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 824,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,069,839.30.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.