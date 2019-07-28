Analysts Set Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target at $14.50

Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

In other Hostess Brands news, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 1,834,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $24,414,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 458,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,478.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,165,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $82,065,467.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,065,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 334.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWNK opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.