Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) PT at $148.56

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.56.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.73. 4,894,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,443. The stock has a market cap of $347.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

