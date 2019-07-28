Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Target Price at $119.20

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $92,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $121,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,653 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.5% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 270,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,670. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $126.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.