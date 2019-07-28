Analysts Set National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Price Target at GBX 443.33

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 460 ($6.01).

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch acquired 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10) per share, with a total value of £74,880 ($97,843.98). Also, insider Matthew Ashley sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 436 ($5.70), for a total value of £22,009.28 ($28,759.02).

Shares of NEX stock traded down GBX 12.80 ($0.17) on Thursday, reaching GBX 425.60 ($5.56). The company had a trading volume of 724,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. National Express Group has a one year low of GBX 356 ($4.65) and a one year high of GBX 438 ($5.72). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 404.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 5.16 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

