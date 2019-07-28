Analysts Set Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) PT at $2.75

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.75.

NAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports.

NAT stock remained flat at $$2.11 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 483,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,634. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,845,000 after purchasing an additional 190,112 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,861,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,320,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

