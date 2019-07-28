Analyzing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) & Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amarin and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $229.21 million 26.43 -$116.44 million ($0.39) -46.97 Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.74 million ($5.80) -1.08

Eton Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eton Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amarin and Eton Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 0 1 6 0 2.86 Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amarin currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.67%. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.54%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amarin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Amarin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Amarin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amarin and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -45.16% -450.07% -39.85% Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats Amarin on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis. It also develops DS-300, an injectable nutrition product candidate for neonates; DS-200, an injectable nutrition product for use as a supplement to intravenous solutions; and DS-100, an injectable nerve block for the relief of intractable pain. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

