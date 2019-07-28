Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded at First Analysis

First Analysis upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a neutral rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. First Analysis currently has $54.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. First Analysis also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.85. 492,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.28 and a quick ratio of 16.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.87%. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 356.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

