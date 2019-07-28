Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of APOG stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 166,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.22%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 475.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 460.1% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

