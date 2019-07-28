ARAW (ARAW) Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. ARAW has a total market cap of $60,579.00 and $49,329.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARAW has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One ARAW token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.52 or 0.05995132 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00048153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

