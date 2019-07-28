ARBITRAGE Trading Down 39.9% Over Last Week (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ARBITRAGE token can currently be purchased for $0.0993 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a total market cap of $473,328.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003104 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 451.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 282.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE (ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,767,295 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco. ARBITRAGE’s official website is www.arbitraging.co.

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

