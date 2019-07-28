ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Hits One Day Volume of $13.00

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $49,845.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ArbitrageCT

ARCT is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

