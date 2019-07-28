ArcticCoin (ARC) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. ArcticCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004572 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

