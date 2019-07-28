Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (AX.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 15th

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of AX.UN opened at C$11.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial cut WestJet Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.79.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

