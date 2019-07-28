AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca updated its FY19 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. 4,226,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,870. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,920 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,606,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,383,000 after purchasing an additional 147,559 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11,632.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 201,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Pareto Securities raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised AstraZeneca from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

