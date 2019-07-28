AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.54.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,870. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $43.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded AstraZeneca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded AstraZeneca from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.