ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

“In 2Q19 results – due Wed, July 24, post close – we expect declining y/y revenue and adjusted EBITDA as improvement in U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) and other international telecom are more than offset by declines in U.S. wholesale and renewables.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

ATN International stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 71,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $927.01 million, a PE ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 0.39. ATN International has a 12-month low of $50.48 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. ATN International had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,160.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ATN International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in ATN International by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

