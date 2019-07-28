AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. AU Optronics had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. AU Optronics’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AUO opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AU Optronics has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AU Optronics by 671.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 809,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 704,837 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AU Optronics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 30,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in AU Optronics by 76.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 166,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 72,328 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AU Optronics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AU Optronics by 614.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 40,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 6.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AU Optronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.