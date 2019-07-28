Auto Prop Reit (APR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.82). The business had revenue of C$15.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Auto Prop Reit from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

