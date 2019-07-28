Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,354,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $169.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

