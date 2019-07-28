AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $208.38. The stock had a trading volume of 527,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.78. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $167.01 and a 12-month high of $214.10.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.92 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $226,301.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total transaction of $302,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,881 shares of company stock worth $2,042,649 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $27.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.87.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

