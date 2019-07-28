Baader Bank Reiterates €68.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.63 ($69.33).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €50.52 ($58.74) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company has a 50-day moving average of €52.87.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

