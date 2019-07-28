Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.09 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of BANC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $15.21. 496,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $773.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Banc of California by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Banc of California by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banc of California by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

