Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Receives $61.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms have commented on BMA. TheStreet raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.86. 581,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,075. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.62. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $423.75 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 10,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

