Bank of America Downgrades Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. 2,366,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,828. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.35. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,904.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn Pushis acquired 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $149,986.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,381.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,740 shares of company stock valued at $336,296. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.