Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $11.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 229 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $196.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

In related news, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Silberstein acquired 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $31,104.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,806.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,578 shares of company stock valued at $153,185. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,526 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 328.3% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 495,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 379,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 57,763 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Commerce (BOCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.