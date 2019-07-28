BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Receives $37.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,796,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,038.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,166,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,895 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,147,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 594,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 583,302 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 160,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.