Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.29 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Barnes Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.18-3.28 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.18-3.28 EPS.

NYSE B opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $97,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Benanav sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $698,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $906,230. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,187,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 50.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,613,000 after purchasing an additional 427,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 451,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Barnes Group to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

