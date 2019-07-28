Bean Cash Market Capitalization Tops $605,263.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $20.33 and $13.77. In the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $605,263.00 and approximately $363.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,167,376,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum.

Bean Cash Coin Trading

Bean Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

