Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 220,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of BELFB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 506.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

