Bezant (BZNT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bibox. Bezant has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00288004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.01566231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00118177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 626,871,000 tokens. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.